BELDEN- South Pontotoc's boys had another strong meet Saturday at the TCPS Invitational.
The Cougars came in second with 61 points. They had three top 15 finishers and all of their top seven finished inside top 25 spots.
Noah Fleming paced the squad in 8th place, and Slade Bost finished right behind him in 9th. Zach Bennett came in 13th, Gable Steward 16th, Rene Martinez 17th, Colton Fuqua 19th and Trey Riley 23rd.
Ella Easterling finished 7th to lead the Lady Cougar varsity girls. Following her were Leah Montgomery, Elizabeth Harlow, Harlee Gillespie, Savannah Ray and Faith Pannell.
Macy Bain came in 6th in the junior high girls race. Following her for South were Kendall Long, Yadhira Martinez, Aubrey Logan, Karina Fernandez, Zada Bray and Haley Hamm.
Hunter Lindsey led the junior high boys with a 14th place run. Behind him were Andres Martinez, Brennan Ratliff, Drayden Wray and Connor Walls.