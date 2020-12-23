SPRINGVILLE- Three players scored in double digits, led by Pacey Mathews’ 22 points, as the South Pontotoc Cougars got a solid 68-39 home win on over Walnut last Thursday.
Stroud Mills controlled the opening tip for South, and Hunter Bagwell wasted no time nailing the first of his trio of first period 3-pointers on his way to a 12-point game.
Mathews grabbed a steal and kicked ahead to Bryce Howell for a 3-pointer, part of his 13-point performance. Mills swung a pass over to Bagwell for another 3-pointer, and the rout was on.
Mills made a nice, running bounce pass to Mathews for a score. Brantley Porterfield knocked down a 3-pointer for the Wildcats, but the Cougars closed out opening frame with a 21-9 lead.
A pair of free throws from Mills, as well as a steal and layup from Mathews, pushed the Cats ahead 28-11 with five minutes left in the half. Jack Pulse hit a nice jumper in the lane for the Wildcats, moving right to left, and followed with another jumper.
South’s Trace Ash sliced in for a layup, and the Cougars went into halftime with a 37-20 lead.
A jumper from Howell and an offensive putback for a score from Bagwell got the Cats roaring in the third period. Mathews followed with a pair of scores. Then the combo of Eli Holloway, to Mathews, and back to Holloway for a deuce gave South a 49-22 lead. Mills threaded in a pretty bounce pass to Mathews for a score.
Walnut’s Drew Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer, part of his team-leading 15-point evening. The Cougars led 55-25 headed into the final frame.
Howell knifed in, drew a foul and made a free throw to start South in the fourth period. Jackson nailed a 3-pointer for Walnut, part of his 12-point final period. Coach Chris Vandiver began subbing in his bench with 4:30 remaining in the contest.
JJ Cherry grabbed a steal that led to Brailon Massey hitting a jumper. The Cougars cruised to the finish for a decisive win.