RIPLEY- The South Pontotoc Cougars came up just short in a hard-fought road battle against Ripley last Tuesday, January 25, falling 62-58.
Pacey Mathews scored all of the Cougars’ six points in the first quarter with a trio of physical buckets in the paint, as the Tigers led 7-6 after one.
Joe Haze Austin led South in the second quarter, scoring eight of the team’s 13. Austin drove the baseline for a reverse layup, rolled in a fast break finger roll after grabbing a steal, and made another basket, as well as hit two free throws. Bryce Howell also hit a 3-pointer, and Mathews knocked down a short jumper with 11.8 seconds left to put the Cougars on top 19-18 at the break.
Both offenses came alive after a low-scoring first half, as the teams combined for 83 points in the second half. The Tigers pulled ahead 21-20 on a hook shot by Latrell Vance before Howell responded with a drive and pull-up jumper for South. Ripley then went on a key 9-0 run to lead 30-22 with two minutes to go in the third. The Cougars’ Brayden Gazaway drilled a 3-pointer to make it a 5-point game, but Latrell Vance answered with a three for Ripley. Labron Vance’s driving layup then gave Ripley its first double digit lead.
After Brailon Walls drove to the rim for two, a pair of baskets from Mathews pulled South to within six with 8 seconds left in the third. However, the third ended badly for the Cougars. Latrell Vance hit a jumper after a quick push down court, and Jordan Blackman stole South’s subsequent inbounds pass and laid it in at the buzzer to give Ripley a 42-32 lead.
The Cougars were very effective on offense in the fourth, scoring 26 points. However, they could not get enough stops to rally all the way back, as the Tigers put up 20. Eli Holloway buried a 3-pointer to get South within six with just under 4 minutes to go, but Ripley produced consecutive layups from Labron Vance and Eli Edgeston.
South again fought back. A shot by Austin and two Jayden Hooker 3-pointers cut it to 57-53 in the final minute, but Ripley responded with a basket on the ensuing trip down court. After South came up empty, Edgeston made a free throw to extend the lead to 60-53 with 16 seconds left. A layup by Mathews again got the Cougars within five, but with only 8.8 seconds left. With South forced to foul, Edgeston made two free throws to put the game away. Austin hit a 3-pointer for the Cougars at the buzzer for the final margin.
Mathews led South with 21 points, while Austin had 18.