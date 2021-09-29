The South Pontotoc junior high boys cross-country team took first place at a meet in Eupora on Saturday. They include, (laying down) Drayden Way, (standing, from left) John Hedges, Karson Pettit, Andres Martinez, Noah Waldrop, Christopher Figueroa, and Traylen Bain.
EUPORA - South Pontotoc's cross country team traveled to Europa for the Eagle Claw Invitational on Saturday. The Cougars came back with three, first-place trophies and multiple top finishers.
Girls' varsity, boys' varsity, and junior high boys all finished in first place.
Coach Helen Bowen was extremely pleased.
"We couldn't have asked for a more beautiful day," said Bowen. "It was cool enough without being cold, ideal for the runners to excel."
The girls' varsity race was first. Ella Easterling led the way, with Macy Bain only steps away. The two young ladies were the leaders over the whole course, then Ella lost a little momentum on the huge levee near the finish line. Macy Bain geared-up to take the lead, and came in strong. Ella Easterling and Kendall Adams were not far behind. They were all top three finishers, followed by Leah Montgomery, Elizabeth Harlow and Priscilla Martinez.
Boys varsity was next. Slade Bost led the whole way, until the same huge levee. He lost a little ground to still come in second place, with his best time. Gable Steward, Colton Fuqua, and Ivan Martinez came in with Bost to be top finishers, followed by Trey Riley, Ezequiel Martinez, Will McMurry, Micheal Tackitt and Zeb Collums.
Girls junior high ran next. Harper Rush was a top finisher for South, with Anniyala Berry, Jaki Fernandez, Riley Kate Easley, Lynsie Johnson, and Aubrey Logan
Junior high boys ran last. Noah Waldrop decided he wanted to be a lone runner. He came in over a minute before the next runner. His long strides never faltered. He ran his best time for season, 11:46. Andres Martinez and Christopher Figueroa came in as top finishers as well, followed by Traylen Bain, Drayden Way, Karson Pettit and John Hedges.
Bowen was strongly encougraged by South's best finish this season.
"There are not enough words to describe how proud I am of these runners," said Bowen. "It takes so much dedication and heart to keep on training day after day, but that's what it takes to reach their goals."