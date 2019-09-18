TUPELO- The South Pontotoc cross country teams took on a field of competition at Saturday's Tupelo Invitational that was stacked with top programs, as they continue to build for the season's key stretch.
Austin Simpson came in 64th of 232 4A-6A boys runners to lead the Cougars. Rounding out the top seven scoring runners were Zach Bennett, Slade Bost, Haydon Billingsley, Dylan Fauver, Rene Martinez and Caleb Tuggle.
After a strong end of the season in 2018, eighth grader Ella Easterling has become the clear number one for the varsity, finishing as the team's top runner in all four meets so far. Easterling came in 45th, followed by Elizabeth Harlow, Leah Montgomery, Jolee Doss, Olivia Crane and Chelle Corder.
In junior high action, Noah Fleming continued to impress. Fleming came in sixth place overall (of 180 runners) and was the top 4A finisher. Gable Steward was also strong once again with a 22nd place showing. Behind them were Trey Riley, Will McMurry, Drew Tutor and Brennan Ratliff. The junior high boys were fourth place among 4A programs.
Macy Bain was 27th to again pace the junior high girls. She was followed by Kendall Long, Savannah Ray, Harlee Gillespie and Avery Mitchell. The junior high girls team came in third in Class 4A.