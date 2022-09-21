Bailey Whitlock

South Pontotoc's Bailey Whitlock skies for a jump-serve in a blowout win over Clarksdale last Tuesday. The Lady Cougars are in first place in Division 3-4A. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars dismantled the visiting Lady Wildcats from Clarksdale last Tuesday, winning in three, lopsided sets.

