The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars dismantled the visiting Lady Wildcats from Clarksdale last Tuesday, winning in three, lopsided sets.
South secured a first place spot in Division 3-4A (3-0 in division, 11-5 on the season). Clarksdale drove a long way, showed up and competed hard, but the Lady Cougars had them completely overmatched.
In the first set, senior Jada Washington started with the first of her many serving aces on the night. The Lady Cougars displayed some crisp passing, with Leanna Reeves bumping to Ellie Ritchie who set Anniston Wiggins for a kill shot. The combo of Ritchie to Wiggins added another set and spike, and an ace from Reeves gave South a 9-3 early lead. Jacee McClellan served an ace that skimmed the top of the net, Anna Claire Allen sneaked a point down the right sideline.
McClellan added a couple more knuckle ball aces, and South had a commanding 14-3 lead.
Clarksdale senior Laylah Griffin hit a nifty, two-handed topspin shot for a winner, and freshman Erin Cook hit a blistering serve that nobody had a chance to return.
The Lady Cougars continued to pour it on, however, as senior Anna Brooke Sullivan hit an overhand into the back, right corner. Reeves tore off a succession of aces that slammed the door on set one, 25-9.
Set two was equally as impressive from the Lady Cougars, as Washington delivered a barrage of serving aces that tore open a 6-0 lead.
Reeves started serving, and Clarksdale deflections were ricocheting into the home-side bleachers, the roof, and almost everywhere except back over the net. When that serving bombardment was over, South led 15-1. Jacee McClellan added a couple of aces, and Clarksdale struggled to even get a couple of service returns back over the net in the whole set. South cruised to an easy win. The Lady Cougars host second place Senatobia next Tuesday, (2-0, 7-4 as of this article), then travel to non-division powerhouse Caledonia next Thursday.
South also defeated Houston 3-0 on Sept. 15.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.