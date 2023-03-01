Preslee Austin

South Pontotoc's Preslee Austin controls the ball in the Lady Cougars' loss to Louisville in round three of the 4A playoffs on Feb. 23. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars’ playoff run came to an end on Feb. 23 with a third round loss to the Louisville Lady Wildcats 25-24.

