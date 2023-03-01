The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars’ playoff run came to an end on Feb. 23 with a third round loss to the Louisville Lady Wildcats 25-24.
The game took place at Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena.
The Lady Cougars got off to a slow start and really never got their offense clicking, with only four players breaking into the scoring column and none hitting double digits.
Maggie Gaspard led the Lady Cougars with 9 points, and Dasia Ivy had 6.
Both teams started the game playing strong defense. The Lady Wildcats allowed South only one bucket in the opening frame, that from Preslee Austin. A full court press from Louisville caused the Lady Cougars some scoring difficulties. Louisville’s Jacyln Houston, who led all scores with 10 points, got 5 of them in the first quarter, helping the Lady Wildcats to a 10-2 lead headed into the second.
Gaspard made good on a bucket-plus-one on her way to a 6-point second frame. She took it coast-to-coast for another score, then Ivy leaned in with her right hand for a nifty bucket that briefly gave the Lady Cougars the lead before Louisville seized it right back, just before the half.
Louisville employed an unusual strategy late in the third quarter. The Lady Wildcats simply held the ball on offense, refusing to engage or run plays, running more than three minutes off the clock to end the quarter while holding a 20-13 lead.
In the fourth, Dasia Ivy made a hustle play, putting back her own offensive shot for a score. Louisville again held the ball to let time run before reengaging. Aniyah Hunter got a bucket. South’s Anna Brooke Sullivan (5 pts) made good on free-throws to cut Louisville’s lead to three, at 22-19. Gaspard cut between a pair of defenders to trim the lead to one. Houston, Hunter and Vaughn hit free-throws down the stretch for Lousivlle. South’s Preslee Austin nailed a 3-pointer near the buzzer, but the Lady Cougars came up just short.
The Lady Cougars finished 24-9 (7-3) on the season.
