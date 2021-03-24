Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.