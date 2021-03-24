The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars powerlifting team finished as runner-up at the Class II North Half powerlifting meet on Saturday.
South finished second to champion Corinth, totaling 22 points.
Alisha McKinney had a monster day, winning the North Half crown in her weight class. McKinney also set three new North Half records in squat (475 pounds), bench press (195 pounds) and total weight lifted (1,120 pounds).
Rylee Chisholm also won her weight class to claim a North Half championship, while Alexis Hurst turned in a second place finish and Candace Pulliam a third place finish.
The Pontotoc girls finished right behind them in third place, and they also had a pair of North Half champions. Kaylin Simmons and De'Aisha Browner each won their weight classes, and Gracie McDonald finished in second place.
Browner also set an impressive three new North Half records in her class, recording a record squat of 305 pounds, deadlift of 365 pounds and a total weight record of 780 pounds.
North Pontotoc's Kymeosha Shumpert topped the field to win a North Half title in her weight class. She also set a North Half record in the squat.
Boys
In the boys 4A North Half Championship meet, South Pontotoc's Brandon Flake claimed the title in the 242-pound class. Pontotoc's Tyler McGregor finished in second place in the 308-pound class.
All of these will advance to compete in the MHSAA Powerlifiting State Championships.