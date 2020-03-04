The division champion South Pontotoc Lady Cougars continued their strong season last Thursday at the region meet at Itawamba AHS High School.
South came in second place to regional champion Corinth.
The Lady Cougars produced six medalists out of seven total competitors. Alisha McKinney finished first in her weight class. Arial Mix, Rylee Chisholm and Anna Foster posted second place finishes. Leslie Canerdy and Kendal Houpt finished third.
North Pontotoc had three out of eight lifters advance to North Half. Kymeosha Shumpert had a first place finish, while Brianna Galabiz and Megan Raines were second in their classes.
Pontotoc had two out of five lifters advance. De'Aisha Browner was the champion in her weight class, while Gracie McDonald and Sherriona Fitzpatrick turned in second place finishes.