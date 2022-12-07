South Pontotoc hosted the Cougar Classic last Saturday, and while the Lady Cats came out on the short of the stick in a low-scoring affair, the men dominated from the jump and rolled to a win over Tishomingo County in the tournament nightcap.
Girls
Seniors Maggie Gaspard and Dasia Ivy led the team with 12 and 10 points respectively, but 24 from Tish County’s Reese Moore was a lot to contend with; Moore led the Lady Braves to a 48-42, non-division win.
Ivy got a pair of scores for the Lady Cougars early in the second quarter, nailing a runner in the lane and a short jumper. Gaspard, along with Morgan Harrison, played stout defense on the left side of the floor, denying inlet passes and preventing any Lady Brave from posting up. Alana Corder knifed in along the baseline for a left handed layup, as South tied the game at 13.
Kolbie Jones followed a pair of free throws with a blocked shot. Tish County ran hard but a bit out of control down the floor, and Harrison took advantage to grab hold and force a jump ball. Ivy made a hustle save on a ball headed out of bounds, and that helped the Lady Cougars tie the game at 15 headed into halftime.
Tish County’s Lila Sanderson, who scored 17 on the evening, cut in for a nifty layup off an in-bounds pass early in the third quarter. Preslee Austin blocked a Lady Brave shot as Gaspard worked down and sealed off the lane. Corder threaded in a nice pass to Harrison, who spun in the lane for a pair.
Tishomingo’s Zareli Ozuna nailed a three, the beneficiary of a good defensive rebound from Margaret Riley. A 17-foot jumper from Gaspard pulled the Lady Cats back close, at 22-21, and Ella Easterling pulled down a good offensive rebound, and took a hard foul. Ivy knifed in for a runner in the lane that had no arc; it hit the net like a dart. Gaspard backed her defender down into the lane and wheeled for a bucket-plus-one, but by the end of the third quarter, Tish County had taken a 31-26 lead, and never relinquished it.
Boys
In men’s action the Cougars had little trouble with the Braves, jumping out to a quick and decisive lead and holding it through most of the contest, ending with a 61-32 win.
The Cats shot 61 percent from the floor, and took advantage to collect 23 points off turnovers. They also dominated in the paint, scoring 46 against the Braves’ 16.
The Cougars nearly doubled the offensive output of their opponent–in every quarter except the second.
Right after the tip, South’s Nash Guerin (11 points) made a sharp, no-look pass inside to Will Tindall for a 2-0 lead. Senior Brailon Walls swooped in for a reverse layup. Latravian Ware made a pair of remarkable plays: first, hitting the hardwood for a loose ball, then muscling inside for a contested bucket.
The Cougar defense kept the Braves out of the scoring column for five and half minutes. Walls (12 points) continued to fly around the court, taking a charge in the lane to thwart a scoring attempt, then making good on a pair of free throws. He knifed his way along the baseline and converted two more free ones from the stripe.
Eli Holloway made a nice spin and knocked down a 15-footer. Ware continued to play big in the paint (leading all scores, with 15 points on the night), throwing a head fake and going up strong for a 20-16 lead. JJ Cherry made a pretty assist to Brayden Gazaway, who came soaring in for a bucket. Holloway snapped off a nifty bounce pass to Ware, who cut in the back door for a bucket.
South led 34-20 at halftime, and 49-24 by the end of the third.
