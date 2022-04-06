The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars are your new, MHSAA 4A Powerlifting State Champions.
The girls, led by individual state champion, for the second, consecutive year, senior Alisha McKinney, took home the title at the meet in Jackson on Friday.
Another member of the Lady Cougars squad, Samantha Pulliam, won the individual state title in the 242 weight class.
Also standing atop the state-champion podium in individual competition were North Pontotoc’s Anne Crotwell, who won 1st place in the 97 pound. division, and Leyton Walker, who is the state champ in the 220 pound division.
Along with the top three lifters in each weight class, all 12 lifters on the 1st and 2nd place teams from North Half and South Half meets qualified for the State meet. South Pontotoc won the North Half meet in Ripley on March 4, therefore, they took 12 female lifters to the State meet in Jackson.
On Friday, in Jackson, wearing black, team tights, along with brown cowboy boots, McKinney steadied the bar across her shoulders. She took three, small steps backward and squared herself up. Her smooth, fierce ascent was nearly as effortless as her descent, squatting and almost immediately rising, with very little hesitation, the bar bending down on either end as the tremendous weight caused it to sag and bounce. She had successfully squatted 565 pounds.
She also benched 215 and deadlifted 490.
A very modest and soft-spoken McKinney, who competes in the highest, 242-plus weight class, said that she was far from self-assured, even while pursuing this, her second title, but that the support of her teammates meant a lot.
“I always doubted myself, and doubted that I could get as much weight as I did, and I never imagined winning as many titles as I have,” said McKinney. “My coaches and team helped me to be where I am.”
In Jackson, the girls competed in three events: squat, bench press, and deadlift. The total of the highest lift in each event determined the winner. The format was a 7-lift meet. This gave each girl seven attempts that could potentially contribute to their total. No more than three of those attempts could be used on any one event with the heaviest successful attempt contributing to the total.
For team scoring within each weight class, 1st place got 7 points, 2nd place – 5 points, 3rd place – 3 points, 4th place – 2 points, 5th place – 1 point. There were 12 weight classes for both boys and girls.
McKinney earned another honor, being named a member of the Elite 12 (top 12 girls) in the state.
South Pontotoc Coach Rod Cook was tremendously proud of all his athletes.
“They set a goal at the beginning of the year, to win the state championship, and they put in the hard work to do it,” said Cook. “Alisha has proven herself the best in the state–twice–and Samantha did a tremendous job as well. This is a great team accomplishment, as these are great individual accomplishments and they’ve made us all very proud.”