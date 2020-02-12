SPRINGVILLE– The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars defeated Houlka 69-32 on Friday to finish the regular season 19-9 overall, including a 6-4 mark in division play. Rebekah Pilcher led South Pontotoc with 17 points.
It was Senior Night for South.
“There was a lot of stuff going on, and when it was game time I thought they got focused, came out and shot the ball well early, and set the tone for us,” said South Pontotoc head coach Bill Russell. “I was able to play a lot of players tonight, and it was a special night for those three seniors.”
The Lady Cougars shot well from behind the arc, knocking down five 3-point baskets on their way to building a dominant 28-8 lead in the first quarter. Seven different players scored for the Lady Cougars in the first quarter, with Pilcher leading the way with seven points. Anna Catherine Roye added another 3-pointer in the second quarter, as did Pilcher. South Pontotoc went into halftime with a 37-21 lead.
Brianna Jamison scored eight of her 10 points, as the Lady Cougars outscored Houlka 20-2 in the third quarter to put the game away. Dasia Ivy came off the bench and scored six points for South Pontotoc in the fourth quarter, and Leah Pennington picked up her fifth point of the game with a layup late.
“I was pleased with how they played tonight,” said coach Russell. “Leah Pennington had two ACL surgeries, and just got released a few days ago and had the guts to come in and play tonight because she wanted to play one more time. That showed a lot of heart and courage.”
Maisy Canerdy scored 12 points, and Anna Catherine Roye finished with 8 points for the Lady Cougars. The Lady Cougars will be the 2-seed in the Division 2-4A Tournament this week at ICC and play the winner of Itawamba and Caledonia at 4:00 pm on Thursday.
“We will come back and get a good week of practice in,” said coach Russell. “We will get to work and get focused on the division tournament.”