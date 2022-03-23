The South Pontotoc girls' tennis team that took first place at a tournament in Mobile, Ala., last weekend included, (kneeling, from left) Mary Collins Wardlaw, Mikea New, Bailey Whitlock, Aubrey Logan, Abbi Freeman, and Gracie Brown, (standing) Coach Helen Brown, Leah Long, Jada Washington, Nikki Raines, Caityln Ard, Yadhira Martinez, and Faith Brown.
The South Pontotoc boys' team that competed in Mobile included, (front, from left) Joshua Fernandez, Connor Walls, Jack Tutor (back) Reese Duncan, Will Angle, Landon Long, Colton Fuqua, Hunter Luby, Coach Helen Bowen.
South Pontotoc junior varsity and varsity girls' teams both win 1st place in their flights in a tournament at Mobile last weekend. Due to the weather, the two-day tournament was shortened and played all day Saturday March 19. We played our college format, with each girl playing a singles and doubles per match.
Nikki Raines, Caitlyn Ard, Leah Long, Jada Washington, Yadhira Martinez and Faith Brown beat teams from Daphne, Alabama, McGilll-Toolen, and Gulf Breeze Florida
In addition, Gracie Brown, Mary Collins Wardlaw, Aubrey Logan, Abbi Freeman, Bailey Whitlock and Mikea New played the same format against Enterprise, Alabama, Saraland, Alabama, and and McGill-Toolen Catholic School.
The South Pontotoc Boys Team also played at the Mobile Tennis Tournament. The boys didn't end as well as past years but was a great learning experience and team bonding trip. They played some great teams. They also played the college format with 6 singles and 3 doubles.
The boys lineup included Jack Tutor, Will Angle, Colton Fuqua, Landon Long, Connor Walls, Hunter Luby and Joshua Fernandez. They played against St. Paul's Catholic School, Saraland and Spanish Fort.