South Pontotoc junior varsity and varsity girls' teams both win 1st place in their flights in a tournament at Mobile last weekend. Due to the weather, the two-day tournament was shortened and played all day Saturday March 19. We played our college format, with each girl playing a singles and doubles per match.

Nikki Raines, Caitlyn Ard, Leah Long, Jada Washington, Yadhira Martinez and Faith Brown beat teams from Daphne, Alabama, McGilll-Toolen, and Gulf Breeze Florida

In addition, Gracie Brown, Mary Collins Wardlaw, Aubrey Logan, Abbi Freeman, Bailey Whitlock and Mikea New played the same format against Enterprise, Alabama, Saraland, Alabama, and and McGill-Toolen Catholic School.

The South Pontotoc Boys Team also played at the Mobile Tennis Tournament. The boys didn't end as well as past years but was a great learning experience and team bonding trip. They played some great teams. They also played the college format with 6 singles and 3 doubles.

The boys lineup included Jack Tutor, Will Angle, Colton Fuqua, Landon Long, Connor Walls, Hunter Luby and Joshua Fernandez. They played against St. Paul's Catholic School, Saraland and Spanish Fort.

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus