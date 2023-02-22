The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars won their first round playoff game against the Leake Central Lady Gators on Feb. 13, 49-43.
Preslee Austin pulled down a rebound and got it ahead to Dasia Ivy for a bucket early. Maggie Gaspard threaded a pass inside to Anna Brooke Sullivan who went glass for a score. Ivy hit a right-handed jumper in the middle of the lane. Morgan Harrison took a good charge on the defensive end, but South trailed 8-7 at the end of the opening frame.
To start the second quarter, Preslee Austin made a nice assist to Anna Brooke Sullivan for a bucket-plus-one. Austin knocked down a corner 3-pointer for a 15-10 South Pontotoc lead.
Alana Corder gave a good feed inside to Sullivan for a turn-around bucket. Austin broke up what could have been an easy breakaway basket for Leake Central with good defense. Harrison hit a 3-pointer to give South a narrow 23-22 halftime lead.
Gaspard knocked down a pair of free-throws early in the third quarter, and Harrison got an offensive putback. Austin drove the lane, drew the defenders to her, and dished to Harrison for an easy bucket. South led 31-28 headed into the final frame.
In the fourth, Austin grabbed a steal that led to points. Ivy drove along the baseline for a score. Corder pulled in a hard rebound that led to Harrison getting a bucket. Austin got a feed in to Harrison who hit a contested turnaround. Corder got a plus-one and South hung on for the 49-43 win.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&