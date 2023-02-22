Alana Corder

South Pontotoc's Alana Corder in action earlier this season. The Lady Cougars defeated Leake Central 49-43 on Feb 13 in the first round of the 4A playoffs. 

 By Steve Montgomery

The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars won their first round playoff game against the Leake Central Lady Gators on Feb. 13, 49-43.

