PONTOTOC - South Pontotoc golfers have been hard at work, practicing early to beat the heat.
Last Friday morning, the athletes got in some good work before temperatures soared into the triple digits. Coach Zach McDonald had the good sense to get his kids on the driving range, then out on the course by 9 a.m.. He liked the work he’d seen over the past two days of practice.
“Our kids seem to be enjoying getting better each day,” said McDonald, entering his second season.
This year, the high school golf season has switched from spring to fall, and McDonald said he likes the change. The courses should play more flush, he said, and the weather won’t be as cold and wet.
The South Pontotoc team is young. Sam Tutor is the only senior. However, most of the golfers have experience, and they’ve been focusing on the finer points of the game, according to McDonald.
Tutor has been working on putting. “He’s minimized his three-and-four puts, and he’s improved his mental attitude,” said McDonald. “He’s getting off the tee better, and clubbing down.” (Clubbing down is golf lingo for having improved your stroke to the extent that you can use “less” club to hit the ball the same distance as before, e.g. a golfer being able to use an eight-iron in situations in which he previously had to use “more” club, like a seven or six-iron)
Freshman Sheff White has also improved his iron play, according to his coach. “He switched to new irons,” said McDonald. (White previously used a junior set). “Sheff has slowed his backswing and that’s improved his ball-striking,” said McDonald.
Sophomore Sawyer Nix has taken lessons over the summer. “He’s swinging through the ball, hitting it flush, and he’s changed drivers,” said McDonald.
On the girls’ side, junior Liz Pennington has practiced at the driving range all summer, her coach said. “She’s been working on shaft placement,” said McDonald. Last spring, Pennington was playing the ball too far back in her stance, and the result was hitting low, line-drives; now, since playing the ball forward in her stance, she’s getting better loft on the ball, McDonald said.
The Cougars’ other lady golfer, junior Alayna Corder, has also improved her iron play, the coach said.
“Alayna has done a great job of diagnosing her own flaws,” said McDonald. Corder previously swung too much with her upper body. “She’s worked on moving her hips through the ball, and utilizing her core better,” said McDonald.
