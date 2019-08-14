HOULKA- The defending state champion South Pontotoc Lady Cougars began their 2019 slowpitch campaign on Saturday at the Houlka Classic tournament.
Their opening game was against perennially strong Smithville, which they defeated 5-1 in a hard fought game.
Pitcher Koryn Mathews reached on a one-out single in the top of the second inning. Her courtesy runner Jacee McClellan advanced into scoring position on a fielder's choice, and McClellan came home after Alexis Hurst lined a two-out RBI single to give the Lady Cougars a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Cougars added onto their lead in the third. With two outs, South got three consecutive base hits, from Maddie Holcomb, Carlee Dunlap and Secora Weeks, who drove in Holcomb for South's second run. South would subsequently load the bases, but the Lady Cougars were unable to add to the lead and stranded three.
Meanwhile, the South defense keep the Lady Noles off the board. Smithville loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth, but Maggie Ross fielded a tough ground ball at third base and stepped on the bag for the third out. Smithville got a lead off hit in the fifth, but one batter later shortstop Allyson Harrison snagged a grounder and turned an inning-ending double play to keep the score 2-0.
"Our defense played outstanding and Koryn pitched real well," South Pontotoc head coach Adam Patterson said.
South added three final runs in the top of the seventh. Singles from Lydia Garrison, Ross, and Harrison loaded the bases before Holcomb connected with an RBI base hit to right field. A fielder's choice ground ball from Makayla McGregor brought home Ross, and Weeks made it 5-0 with an RBI ground out. The Lady Noles pushed one run across in bottom of the final inning, but the Lady Cougars quickly finished off the victory.
"We got some timely hits in the seventh inning and picked up some more runs," Patterson said. "We had gotten some people on but were not able to cash in on some opportunities earlier."
The Lady Cougars then took on Ethel and run-ruled the Lady Tigers 12-0 in four innings to finish out the day.
"We really hit the ball well in that second game," Patterson said. "We played hard, and that is one of their best qualities. Our team gives great effort."
On Monday night the Lady Cougars defeated Bruce 13-2 to improve to 3-0.