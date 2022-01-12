The Lady Cougars traveled to Belden last Tuesday to take on the Lady Eagles and walked away with a 60-43 victory.
Girls
The Lady Cougars came out hot. Anna Brooke Sullivan won the tipoff and Caroline Cook quickly put up the first basket of the night. On the next drive, Maggie Gaspard scored two off a pass from Rebekah Pilcher and the Lady Cougars went up 4-0. The full court press was hard for the Lady Eagles to overcome, as Pilcher grabbed a steal for another basket and a 6-0 Lady Cougar lead. Gaspard knocked down a pair from the penalty stripe. Sydney Carter put the Lady Eagles on the board, 8-2. The Lady Cougars ended the first quarter up 24-17. The second quarter, much like the first, saw the Lady Cougars striking hard and fast with Sullivan putting up a free throw and a rebound to quickly extend the Lady Cougars’ lead to 27-17. Play leveled off for the remainder of the half and the Lady Cougars went into halftime up 34-23.
The Lady Cougars scored first in the second, before TCPS's Jasmine Steinman struck for the Lady Eagles, bringing her team to within 9 points; that was the closest they'd come for the remainder of the contest. Later in the quarter, Pilcher put up back-to-back goals for the Lady Cougars, making the score 45-27. A drive from Maggie Ross extended it to 47-27. After giving up two back-to-back goals to the Lady Eagles’ Grace Hinton at the end of the quarter, South went into the final quarter up 48-36.
Sullivan started off the final quarter on fire for the Lady Cougars, putting up three free-throws and a basket right off the bat, extending the Lady Cougrs' lead to 53-36. The score remained unchanged for a large portion of the quarter until a drive up the middle from Lady Eagles' Steinman resulted in a basket and a plus-one to make the score 53-39. A hard drive at the 2:35 mark by Daisa Ivy put the Lady Cougars up 57-41 going into the final minutes of play. The Lady Eagles had no choice but to foul to have a hope of regaining possession, resulting in a Lady Cougar victory of 60-43.
Boys
The Cougars put up a dominate performance, taking a win over the Eagles, 74-27. South Pontotoc won the tip, and a quick goal under the basket from Brailon Walls put the Cougars up 2-0. The first quarter of play started out looking like it would be a back-and-forth game with the score leaning in favor of the Eagles 7-8 with 3 minutes left. However, the Cougars would find their groove before the end of the quarter. Joe Haze Austin put up back-to-back goals, and 3-pointers from Eli Holloway and Pacey Matthews rounded out a 21-11 lead going into the second quarter.
Austin continued to show out during the second quarter, putting up 11 points and setting up his teammates for another six. Matthews got two good feeds for scores, the first from Austin, then from Holloway, and the Cougars were up 29-11 with 6:19 left before the half. A smooth fakeout and a spin from Jayden Hooker took it to 31-11, and a gorgeous nothing-but-net three by Austin from the top of the key made it 34-11. The Cougars went up 36-11 with 4:43 still left to play after a steal and layup from Austin.
Reed Russell would score the first points of the quarter for TCPS. The Cougars went into the half up 45-18.
The second half of play once again saw a dominating performance from the Cougars. In the third quarter, Matthews put up 10 points, including 2/2 from the line, and Austin put up 5 after drawing a foul and subsequent free throw. The Cougars took advantage of their strong lead to exercise their bench. Threes from Braydon Gazeway and Jackson Harmon, as well two from William Tindall led to the Cougars outscoring the Eagles 23-3 during the third quarter and carrying a 68-21 going into the final quarter of play. The fourth quarter was an even match with both teams putting up six points. The Cougars points were split evenly between O’Bryan Ivy, Latravian Ware, and Tindall.