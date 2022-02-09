SPRINGVILLE- South Pontotoc’s girls jumped on top in the first half and rolled to a 67-40 victory over New Albany last Tuesday in their final regular season division matchup.
The Lady Cougars (21-6) controlled the game from start to finish, forcing numerous turnovers with their press and dominating the glass. Right off the opening tip, a New Albany turnover led to a putback from Maggie Gaspard. Rebekah Pilcher then immediately came up with a steal and found Gaspard for a layup. Pilcher pushed the tempo and dished to Sydney Brazil for a 3-pointer and a 7-0 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs got on the board when Meadow Golden made a short shot off of a lob pass, but South continued to score at will. Two forced turnovers led to transition baskets from Pilcher and Dasia Ivy, and Maggie Ross buried a 3-pointer to make it 14-2. A couple of threes helped New Albany to get within 16-10 at the end of the first, as South’s final points came when Gaspard found Caroline Cook on a backdoor cut for a layup.
New Albany’s Hannah Finley cut the Lady Cougars’ lead to four with a pair of free throws to start the second quarter, but South regained the momentum with a 17-4 run to close out the half. Gaspard drove the lane and found a trailing Cook for a short jumper, and Cook followed with a pair of free throws. Anna Brooke Sullivan grabbed an offensive rebound and went up for a bucket, and Brazil stole the ensuing Lady Bulldog inbounds pass under the basket for a layup. Sullivan found an open Brazil for a 3-pointer, and Brazil cut for a layup on the next offensive trip, this time the recipient of an assist by Cook. Laila Houpt made a 3-pointer to extend the South lead to 32-15 at the 2:18 mark, and after a free throw from Gaspard the Lady Cougars took a 33-17 advantage into halftime.
Brazil connected on South’s first two baskets of the second half. Sullivan beat the Lady Bulldog defense down court for an easy fast break layup, and Ross drilled her second three of the contest to make it 42-19. Pilcher was fouled on a drive, and, after a technical foul on New Albany, made four out of four free throws. Brazil had a putback and hit a three, giving her 11 points in the quarter. Shylee Canerdy cut open for a layup late in the third, putting the Lady Cougars on top 53-28 heading into the fourth.
Pilcher and Ivy each scored four points in the final period. South got a basket apiece from Canerdy and Brazil, as well as two free throws from Arlee McClellan.
Brazil had a big night with 21 points. Pilcher was also in double figures with 10.