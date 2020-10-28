The South Pontotoc boys cross country team finished as runner-up at the Region 2-4A Championship meet last Tuesday at Cherry Creek Orchards, as the 2020 season draws to its conclusion.
The Cougars finished with 50 points to come in second to region champ Pontotoc.
They produced four All-Region runners. Slade Bost finished in sixth place, Zach Bennett 7th, Rene Martinez 10th and Gable Steward 12th. Colton Fuqua narrowly missed All-Region honors with a 15th place run. Also finishing inside the Cougars' top seven were Trey Riley (20th) and Dylan Fauver (34th).
South's girls came in fifth. Ella Easterling had another strong performance, making the All-Region in 7th place. Macy Bain, South's top junior high girls runner all season, was the number two runner in 21st place. Kendall Long, who also moved to varsity for the region championship, finished 29th.
The remainder of the South top seven who will compete at the state meet were Leah Montgomery, Elizabeth Harlow, and two more junior high competitors- Yadhira Martinez and Aberee Simmons.