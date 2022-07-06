Date    Location

August 19 Eupora Away

August 26 East Webster Away

September 2 Choctaw County Away

September 9 Marshall Academy Away

September 16 Bruce Home

September 23 Tish County (Homecoming)

September 30* Houston Home

October 6* Pontotoc City Away

October 14* Ripley Home

October 21* New Albany Home

October 28* North Pontotoc Away

*Division games

galen.holley@djournal.com

