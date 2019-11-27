The South Pontotoc High School Band just finished its first marching/competition season having moved up from MHSAA Class 3A to Class 4A. As all various teams often find, moving up a class and competing against all larger schools, can be a difficult proposition.
The South Pontotoc High School Band, however, has been able to take the change in stride. During the ‘regular season’ the band won ‘Best In Class’ 4A at every competition they attended as well as numerous ‘Best In Class’ Guard and ‘Best In Class’ Percussion awards.
As an added bonus, they also finished ahead of every Class 5A band they competed against. One of the highlights of the ‘regular season’ came at the North Mississippi Marching Band Championships held on the campus of NEMCC, where the band won the “Grand Championship” - coming from 4A to be declared the best band at the contest, which also included multiple 5A and 6A bands!
They finished up their year by qualifying for (by receiving ‘All Superior Ratings’ at the State Band Festival held in Tupelo) and attending the State Marching Band Championships in the Jackson area at Germantown High School. With 15 Class 4A Mississippi bands qualifying and competing, in this, its first year in class 4A, the band medaled for the 6th year in a row and won the 1st or 2nd place trophy in every caption! (Guard, Percussion, Music, Visual, General Effect) And the South Pontotoc Color Guard is the 4A State Champion!