The South Pontotoc cross-country team split their athletes and competed in Mooreville and in Pensacola, Fl., last week, and they ran well in both locations.
The race in Pensacola was called the Gulf Coast Stampede. South sent 10 runners.
"For their first time running in this fast-paced run, they did absolutely fantastic," said Coach Helen Bowen. "The team bonding grew exponentially. Ella Easterling was South's first high school girl in, with Kendall Adams and Leah Montgomery following up."
Bowen said the trip was a learning experience.
"Slade Bost was first in for the high school boys with Gable Steward hot on his trail," said Bowen. "Colton Fuqua, Brailon Massey, Ivan Martinez, Will McMurry, (followed) and Ezequiel Martinez was the seventh runner in."
Bowen was effusive about the entire experience of traveling and fraternizing for the atheletes.
"We had several reasons for attending this meet," said Bowen. "Team bonding is a must for the growing and development of a well working team. To run, eat, play, and stay together for three days helped develop deeper friendships, team work and memories that last a lifetime."
At the Moorville Invitational, in which the Pontotoc cross-country team also competed, South's top finishers were as follows:
* Macy Bain was the top girls' finisher for South, taking thirteenth place, overall.
* Harper Rush was the top finisher among the junior high girls, taking the twentieth, overall spot.
* Noah Waldrop was the top finisher among the junior high boys, taking eighth place overall.
Other runners competing in Mooreville included varsity boys Trey Riley and Zeb Collums, along with Elizabeth Harlow on the varsity ladies' side.
Christopher Figueroa, Sheff White, and Karson Pettit ran for the junior high boys.