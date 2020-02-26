South Pontotoc Elementary’s kindergarten registration will be Friday, April 3, 2020, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 P.M. in the Elementary Conference Room. Children must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2020, to enter kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.
Parent or legal guardian will need to bring the following to register your child for kindergarten:
1. Child’s original certified birth certificate
2. Child’s original 121 form (vaccination form) from the Health Department (complete for school)
3. Child’s social security card
4. 2 Proofs of residency (please see list below)
5. Email address of parent/guardian
Proofs must be in the parent or legal guardian’s name and show a physical address.
Please double check that the addresses on your proofs match. Proofs with PO Boxes will not be accepted.
Acceptable proofs are:
Filed homestead exemption application form
Mortgage documents or property deed
Notarized apartment or home lease (not a receipt)
Utility bill - bring the whole bill with service address (dated in the last 60 days)
Current driver’s license with correct address
Automobile registration (issue date within 60 days)
Voter’s identification card (issue date within 60 days)
If the parent/legal guardian does not rent or own their residence and is living with someone else, 5 proofs of residency must be provided. These proofs must include:
An affidavit provided by the Pontotoc County School District, which is signed by the person who rents or owns the residency (homeowner) and the parent/guardian.
Two proofs (from the list above) from the person who rents or owns the residence.
Two proofs (from the list above) from the person staying at the residence (parent/guardian). These proofs must show the same address as the person signing the affidavit who rents or owns the residence.
*Paperwork may be filled out even if all documents are not available; however, students will not be enrolled in a class until all paperwork is complete.