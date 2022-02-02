Although we didn’t finish how we wanted to with a playoff birth, our program made marked improvements. Finishing over .500 was one of several goals we had for this season and one that was accomplished after a 9-8 season. With the help of senior Ezequiel Martinez, our center back position was fortified and in all, our defense was much better than last year. We finished 4th in division for the second straight year and hope to improve in the standings next year. We are grateful for the leadership shown by Ezequiel this year as our lone senior and for the positive impact he has had on our program over the past several years. The boys finished 9-8.
Ezequiel Martinez and Noah Fleming were also selected to the All-Division Team.
The girls team showed a huge amount of heart and determination this season. Fielding only one senior and numerous junior high girls on a daily basis tests the character of any athlete and the girls passed with flying colors. They were lead by Chelle Corder who was the only senior on the team this year. She led by example every step of the way and played every minute of the season. The girls have shown a great deal of improvement and will be young again next year offering great promise for the programs future. The girls finished 3-15.
Leah Montgomery and Shelie Corder were selected to the All-Division Team.
* Pontotoc Warrior players Kareli Mendoza, Harlee Wilson, Ashton Maffett, and Brayden Arratia were also All-Division selections.