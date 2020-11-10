South Pontotoc Lady Cougars Basketball Preview
Jonathan Wise
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
-
67°
Rain Shower
-
Pontotoc, MS (38863)
Today
Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: November 10, 2020 @ 9:42 am
- Full Forecast
-