School officials announced on the Pontotoc County School District facebook page that South Middle School will be virtual beginning August 18 until Aug. 31. Students will return Sept. 1. Here are the instructions:
Parents/Guardians,Students, and Staff of SPM:
Due to an excessive number of students and staff who have quarantined or tested positive for COVID-19, all SOUTH PONTOTOC MIDDLE SCHOOL (Grades 6-8) students will be virtual for two weeks starting Wednesday, August 18th. All students will return to campus on Wednesday, Sept. 1st. Students will be bringing home chromebooks and should expect lessons to be placed in Canvas. Teachers will communicate expectations and assignments throughout the next two weeks. Please watch for updates on district and school social media accounts, as well as calls and/or texts from the PCSD student information system.
District WiFi Access Points:
Bethel/Endville Voting Precinct
Sherman Library
Thaxton Gym/Community Center
Cherry Creek Baptist Church
Friendship Baptist Church
North Pontotoc Campus parking lot (after school hours)
Rogers Furniture (6 & 6 Junction)
Woodland Voting Precinct
Troy Fire Department
Beckham Voting Precinct
Algoma Police Department (behind Seafood Junction)
Judah Store
Randolph Fire Department
County Line Grocery
Toccopola Grocery
South Pontotoc Campus parking lot (after school hours)