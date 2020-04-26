South Pontotoc and North Pontotoc Elementary Schools will have kindergarten registration packets available for pick-up this Friday (May 1).
At South Pontotoc Elementary packets will be available on the front porch of the elementary school building.
South Pontotoc officials said that parents will have a month to turn them in along with proofs of residency, child’s social security card, child’s original certified birth certificate and child’s original 121 form (vaccination form) from the Health Department (complete for school).
Parents may drop them back off at the school on Tuesdays from 8:00-12:00 and Thursdays from 1:00-3:00 on the front porch of the school during the month of May. Parents CANNOT enter the building.
At North Pontotoc Elementary, Principal Terri Smith said that parents can pick up kindergarten registration packets in the elementary distance learning packet pickup line between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday (May 1).
Proofs of residency must be in the parent or legal guardian’s name and show a physical address.
Please double check that the addresses on your proofs match. Proofs with PO Boxes will not be accepted.
Acceptable proofs include:
-Filed homestead exemption application form
-Mortgage documents or property deed
-Notarized apartment or home lease (not a receipt)
-Utility bill - bring the whole bill with service address (dated in the last 60 days)
-Current driver’s license with correct address
-Automobile registration (issue date within 60 days)
-Voter’s identification card (issue date within 60 days)
If the parent/legal guardian does not rent or own their residence and is living with someone else, 5 proofs of residency must be provided. These proofs must include:
An affidavit provided by the Pontotoc County School District, which is signed by the person who rents or owns the residency (homeowner) and the parent/guardian.
Two proofs (from the list above) from the person who rents or owns the residence.
Two proofs (from the list above) from the person staying at the residence (parent/guardian). These proofs must show the same address as the person signing the affidavit who rents or owns the residence.