The South Pontotoc powerlifting teams competed in Invitational action last week at Bruce. Both performed well, with the girls taking second place and the boys third.
At last Friday's girls meet, the Lady Cougars had four lifters win their respective weight classes. Returners Chelle Corder, Rylee Chisholm, Alexis Hurst and Alisha McKinney all had first place showings. Ariel Mix, Candice Pulliam had second place finishes, while Breanna Nix and Chelsea Hurst recorded third place finishes.
In Saturday's boys meet, Brandon Flake led the way for the Cougars with his second first place finish of the season, winning the 242-pound class. Jesse Prater came in second in the 275-pound class. Ivan Martinez finished third in the 165-pound class, and Kenneth Waters finished third in the 220-pound class.
The boys team will compete in the division championship meet Friday at Ripley. The girls division meet is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2 at Ripley.