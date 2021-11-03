South Pontotoc Cross Country did fantastic at the Regional Division Meet at Cherry Creek Orchard. We had 3 All Regional Runners, including Macy Bain, Ella Easterling and Gable Steward. We also had 3 top finishers in Kendall Adams, Slade Bost and Colton Fuqua. These runners had some of their beat season times and personal best times for 3.1 miles. Gable Steward ran a 17.57. He is working on beating the school record at South for the fastest boy. He only has a few more seconds to shave off. Macy ran a 21.21 and Ella a 20.20 both PRs, and Colton got back in the 19s.
Varsity girls Macy Bain, Ella Easterling, Kendall Adam's, Pricilla Martinez, Riley Kate Easley, Leah Montgomery, Elizabeth Harlow, Miah Spencer, Jaki Fernandez, Zada Bray and Aubrey Logan. Varsity boys Gable Steward, Slade Bost, Colton Fuqua, Trey Riley, Ivan Martinez, Ezequiel Martinez, Andres Martinez, Christopher Figueroa, Will McMurry, Micheal Tackitt, John Hedges and Zeb Collums.
The top 7 varsity finishers will compete Saturday, November 6tn at the MSHSAA State Cross Country Meet at Choctaw Trails in Clinton Ms. Our season went by so fast. I hate for it to come to an end. Our runners are getting where they need to be time wise on moving up. Hopefully everyone will keep working on their personal times.