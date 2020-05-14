This Saturday at 2 p.m South Pontotoc seniors were set to walk across the football field for the last time as students of the school to receive their diploma and go out into adult life either to work or college.
The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the graduation being postponed, however, there is going to be a special parade to honor the students on the day they were supposed to graduate.
“We are planning this parade to support them during this time,” said principal Brant Puckett.
The parade will begin at the Seafood Junction parking lot and will make the sure down by the churches and back again.
“Seafood Junction is going to allow us to use their parking lot until 4 p.m.,” Puckett noted, “and we are grateful.”
Anyone wanting to turn out to wave at the seniors and encourage them during this unprecedented time is welcome to park along strategic places such as in the various parking lots as well as down by Algoma park along the route.
There are some 85 seniors in the class of 2020. A traditional graduation is tentatively set to take place on July 25, 2 p.m. in the gym because of the heat. Each senior will be allowed six tickets and anyone who can’t get in the gym will be directed into other parts of the school to view the graduation on a video screen.