The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars went 1-1 at the East Union Invitational Tournament on Saturday, losing to Biggersville and defeating Ingomar.
South took the first set from Biggersville, 25-11, but surrendered the final two sets 25-17, 15-11.
In set three, Lady Cougar senior Avery Hendon lofted a skillful shot into a seam in the Biggersville defense for a score. Senior Kealey Ward drove home a rally point, and senior Rilegh Kate McVay spiked down a kill point to inch the Lady Cats closer, but Biggersville held on for the three-set win.
South rallied for a win in their second match against the Lady Falcons of Ingomar. McVay and Leanna Reeves combined for a stuff at the net for an early, 4-1 South Pontotoc lead.
McVay served two aces then, a pair of seniors, Morgan Gunter and Kealey Ward, combined for a set-and-kill. Ward followed with an ace. Gunter then set Maggie Caldwell for a kill, as the Lady Cats rolled. Leanna Reeves thundered home a series of strong aces then Gunter set McVay for the killing stroke, as South cruised to a 25-16, first set win.
Senior middle-blocker Hallie Rackley skied for a kill to get the Lady Cats rocking toward a win in the second set. Senior setter Kara Fleming turned in a stand-out performance, offering a series of strong serves and following to the net for precise sets. Fleming served then, set Rackley for a kill shot and a 7-1 South Pontotoc lead.
The combo of Ward, to Fleming, to Rackley combined for a rally point as the Lady Cats closed the deal, 25-16. South improved to 4-1 on the season.
In lieu of the Pontotoc County pep rally being cancelled, the Lady Vikings and Lady Cougars will lock horns and claws in Springville tomorrow night. Varsity’s first serve will be at 6:30 p.m.