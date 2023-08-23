Our opening meet at South Panola was a Hot one. During their meet, they had several timing issues. Several of my runners didn't get a score, so that didn't give us a team score. Not sure how that happened on every single team entry.
Starting out for the girls varsity team, Macy Bain ran an impressive 22:43. She was 5th runner overall coming in, but 1st place for 4A. She was followed by Senior Ella Easterling, Harper Rush, Kendall Adams and Patty Morphis. Harper came in 12th, but she and Patty didn't have a time registered.
Moving onto the varsity boys team. Senior Gable Steward turned on the heat for us, with Kelby Collums 2 seconds behind him. They were followed by freshman Christopher Figueroa, (Who wasn't in their timing system), Greyson Hendon and Traylyn Bain. Thus, not having another team score.
The junior varsity boys and girls ran together but were timed separately.
A lone jv boy followed the 4 wheeler, being 27 seconds ahead of everyone. Ace Easterling flew with such great ease. It literally gave us all goosebumps watching and cheering him on. He ran his 2 miles in 12:05. He was followed by a quick footed Walker Wise, Colton Morphis, Max Moore, Blayze Bowen, Juan Martinez, Noah Gregory, Hayden Dillard and Wyatt Williams.
Leading the junior varsity Girls this week was Anna Newell. She came in with an impressive 14:33. She was followed by Chloe Rice, Milly Kate Jones, Serenity Cook, Kara Rodgers, Calliana Pratt, Aliyaha Kizer, and Cheyenne Black. I am so excited for this years season. We have wonderful runners who are only going to get stronger.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&