Rhodes Anthony

North Pontotoc's Rhodes Anthony in action ealier this season. The South Pontotoc Cougars took both games in the rivalry/division matchup last week, 17-4 in game one, and 7-5 in game two.

 By Jonathan Wise

The South Pontotoc Cougars rolled into a division matchup with cross town rival North Pontotoc Vikings. South came out with bats on fire in game one as they hung nine runs on the Vikings in the bottom of the second inning en route to a 17-4 home victory to improve to 5-0 in division play. North Pontotoc struggled against Cougar pitching as Jackson Harmon took the win for the Cougars. Harmon improved to 5-1 on the year with a .068 era on the season.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you