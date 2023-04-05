The South Pontotoc Cougars rolled into a division matchup with cross town rival North Pontotoc Vikings. South came out with bats on fire in game one as they hung nine runs on the Vikings in the bottom of the second inning en route to a 17-4 home victory to improve to 5-0 in division play. North Pontotoc struggled against Cougar pitching as Jackson Harmon took the win for the Cougars. Harmon improved to 5-1 on the year with a .068 era on the season.
In game two, the Vikings looked to bounce back as they put up four in the first and jump out to an early lead. Cameron Abbot for North drew the start against South’s Hunter Bagwell. In the battle of hard throwing right handers, the Viking hitters were able to work counts deep and capitalize when it counted. The Vikings would get hits from Capwell and Abbott as they drove in runs in the first inning. The pitchers would take over through the middle of the game as the bats cooled off and defense took over. Both teams would make great defensive plays down the stretch behind clutch pitching.
The game would turn for the Cougars in the top of the seventh. With the Vikings leading 5-1 with two outs on the board and the game seemingly slipping away, the Cougars would rally to score 6 unanswered runs to take a 7-5 lead. Eli Holloway would get things rolling for the Cougars with a line drive to the left side alley for a double. Hayes Gregory would follow that up with a ball that hit off the left field wall just missing a home run by a few feet. The Cougars would also take advantage of two Viking errors in the frame that lead to extra bases and runs scored. The Vikings would go into the home half of the seventh down by two but Trace Ashe would shut down the Vikings to end the game for the Cougars. The Cougars improved to 15-2, 6-0 in division, the Vikings fall to 5-7, 1-5 in division. The Cougars lead the division followed by Ripley, and Pontotoc. New Albany, North Pontotoc, and Houston are all tied for fourth with two weeks left to play. North Pontotoc will face off with Houston this week and South Pontotoc will face off against Ripley in a series that should decide the division winner.
