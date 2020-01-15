South Pontotoc tennis standouts Maddy Angle and Addi Smith, who together won the Class 3A girls doubles state championship last season, have both signed to continue their playing careers at Itawamba Community College.
Angle was also state finalist in girls singles as an eighth grader and ninth grader, as well as a mixed doubles state finalist her sophomore year.
Smith was also a girls doubles state finalist her freshman and sophomore years.
"These girls have worked so hard through the years and accomplished so much," said South Pontotoc head tennis coach Helen Bowen. "Any coach would be proud to have these dedicated players.These two players know the hard work that comes with wanting to fulfill their dream.
"It hasnt always been easy or fun, some losses, some tears, many wins, and many joyous memories. It has been a great honor for me to have been their coach and a proud moment to see them further their education and tennis careers at ICC. I am so excited for this tennis season to begin, but when I think about this being their last season with me, it breaks my heart. I have watched these two amazing young ladies grow up to be outstanding young women. I pray that I have had a positive influence in their life."