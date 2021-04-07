South Pontotoc boys and girls golfers took team wins over Pontotoc and Nettleton on Mar. 30 at Pontotoc Country Club. The Lady Cougars shot a collective round of 108 to top the Lady Warriors' 121. The Cougar men shot 186 to top the Warriors' 217. Both South teams shot their best scores of the season to South's Cooper Bishop was the boys' medalist with a round of 42. The boys team in the left photo are from left: Jackson Cook, Landon Bishop, Cooper Bishop, Tanner Davis and Rylan Roberts. In the right photo the girls team members include from left: Ella Gaspard,Mattie Washington and Caroline Cook.
South Pontotoc wins on the links
Galen Holley
