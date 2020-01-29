The South Pontotoc boys and girls powerlifting teams began their seasons with invitational meets at Water Valley earlier this month
The Lady Cougars had eight total medalists and finished in second place overall. The Cougars finished fourth and had four medalists.
Abbey Waldo, Rylee Chisholm and Chelle Corder each won their respective class. Jaylen McLeod, Alexis Hurst and Logan Giompoletti came in second place, while Anna Foster recorded a third place showing.
For the boys, Chandler Coker won the 165-pound class, and Brandon Flake won the 242-pound class. Quay Scott was second in the 181-pound class, while Cameron White was 3rd in the 181-pound class.