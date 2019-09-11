MOOREVILLE- South Pontotoc's boys had a productive day at the Mooreville Invitational on Saturday. The Cougars were the second place team in Class 4A and came in sixth overall. All the South teams competed well in the extreme heat.
The varsity girls finished seventh, and the junior high boys notched a second place overall showing, first in 4A.
Austin Simpson led the Cougars with a 21st place run. The rest of the top seven boys were Slade Bost, Zach Bennett, Jesse Rodriguez, Colton Fuqua, Haydon Billingsley and Dylan Fauver.
The top six varsity girls were Ella Easterling, Elizabeth Harlow, Jolee Doss, Olivia Crane, Perla Diaz and Chelle Corder.
Noah Fleming continued his early string of impressive performances for the junior high boys, coming in third overall (13:13). Gable Steward also had another strong day in ninth place (14:01). They were followed by Trey Riley, Drew Tutor, Will McMurry and Brennan Ratliff.
Macy Bain finished 14th to pace the South junior high girls. Following her were Kendall Long, Avery Mitchell and Savannah Ray.