The South Pontotoc Cougars rolled to dominant 7-0 victory over Mooreville in their Division 2-4A opener last Tuesday.
Sam Morgan won in boys singles over the Troopers' Jackson Feather 6-1, 6-2, and Nikki Raines picked up a victory by forfeit in girls singles.
At number one boys doubles, Isaac Finley and Stroud Mills defeated Cayden Rogers and Becker Stark 6-1, 6-0, while Richie Lilly and Colton Fuqua won 6-4, 6-2 over Conner Enlow and Morgan Bosteck at number two boys doubles.
In girls doubles, 2019 state champions Addi Smith and Maddy Angle shut out Ani Pearce and Riley Pearce 6-0, 6-0, while Marisela Martinez and Maggie Franks did the same in a win over Nam Pittman and Emma Bauer.
Catitlyn Ard and Matthew Butts won 6-1, 6-2 over Gracie Owen and Wesley Gillentine in mixed doubles action.