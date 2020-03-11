Sam Morgan

South singles player Sam Morgan smacks a backhand against the Troopers.

 Photo by Cassie Angle

The South Pontotoc Cougars rolled to dominant 7-0 victory over Mooreville in their Division 2-4A opener last Tuesday.

Sam Morgan won in boys singles over the Troopers' Jackson Feather 6-1, 6-2, and Nikki Raines picked up a victory by forfeit in girls singles.

At number one boys doubles, Isaac Finley and Stroud Mills defeated Cayden Rogers and Becker Stark 6-1, 6-0, while Richie Lilly and Colton Fuqua won 6-4, 6-2 over Conner Enlow and Morgan Bosteck at number two boys doubles.

In girls doubles, 2019 state champions Addi Smith and Maddy Angle shut out Ani Pearce and Riley Pearce 6-0, 6-0, while Marisela Martinez and Maggie Franks did the same in a win over Nam Pittman and Emma Bauer.

Catitlyn Ard and Matthew Butts won 6-1, 6-2 over Gracie Owen and Wesley Gillentine in mixed doubles action.

