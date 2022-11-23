OXFORD- South Pontotoc’s boys and girls soccer teams dropped road games to Lafayette last Monday night.
The Cougar boys battled hard against the 5A Commodores, but a tough stretch in the first half flipped the momentum Lafayette’s way for good, leading to a 6-2 victory for the ‘Dores.
South got off to a strong start. Good ball movement resulted in Noah Fleming getting a good run to the goal. Fleming capitalized and booted it past the goalie to put the Cougars up 1-0 less than a minute into the game.
Lafayette got a free kick opportunity in the sixth minute, but it was saved by South goalie Marcus Holley.
The Commodores got on the board in the 9th minute when Carson Taylor placed a lengthy kick into the very top of the net. That was the beginning of what would be a decisive stretch for Lafayette, as they put three goals on the board in 11 minutes. In the 15th minute Nathaniel Dees made a nice pass to set up Rogers Crosse Lindsay right at the goal, who finished it to give the ‘Dores the lead. Dees soon scored himself in the 20th minute off of an assist from Isaac Delira-Reyes. The Cougars had a number of other offensive opportunities in the first half, but they could not get shots off of them.
Holley made a couple of nice saves to keep the deficit at two. He skied to deflect a shot in the 34th minute, and he came out of the goal to bury a shot from a streaking Lindsay in the 38th minute. However, South was called for a foul in the closing seconds of the half. Dees was awarded a penalty kick with no time left on the clock, which he converted to put Lafayette up 4-1 at the break.
Lafayette went ahead 5-1 in the 54th
minute when Delira-Reyes drilled a 30-yard laser beam after South looked to have cleared the ball. However, despite being behind the Cougars controlled the ball and attacked much more frequently in the second half. Salvador Diaz narrowly missed a goal when he hit the top post in the 71st minute, but two minutes later Diaz scored the Cougars’ second goal when broke free and booted in a long shot. South had several other good looks that just did not find the back of the net. The Commodores extended the final margin to 6-2 with a goal in the final minute.
“We got off to a quick start, but after that our defensive press was not there early on,” said South coach Zach McDonald. “That was an adjustment we made in the second half. We started pressing up and shut them down for the most part, but we were just too far behind. We maintained possession of the ball pretty well. We knew Lafayette was going to be a tough team; the guys are playing with confidence and having a good season so far.”
In the girls game, the Lady Cougars were overmatched by the perennial state-title contenders. The Lady ‘Dores scored eight first half goals and won 11-0.
