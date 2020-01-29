South Pontotoc wrapped up its 2019-20 soccer campaigns with a pair of games last week.
On Tuesday South took on Caledonia. The Lady Cougars fell 14-0, while the Cougars dropped a 4-1 decision. It was a tight, scoreless game at the half before Caledonia netted four in the second half, finding the back of the net in the 50th, 57th, 65th and 68th minutes. Noah Fleming scored the Cougars' lone goal in the 70th minute, with an assist from Gable Steward.
On Friday South traveled to Mooreville. The girls fell 10-0 to the Lady Troopers, while the boys came up short in a 5-3 game. The Troopers got off to fast start, scoring in the 9th, 12th, and 15th minutes. The Cougars settled down and held Mooreville scoreless over the remaining 25 minutes in the opening half. Ivan Martinez scored in 40th minute off of an assist by Salvador Diaz to cut the deficit to 3-1 at the half.
Mooreville established firm control early in the second half with goals in the 54th and 65th minutes to go up 5-1. South's Rene Martinez was fouled hard in the box in the 74th minute, resulting in Martinez leaving the game and a yellow card on the Mooreville defender. Senior Jacob Bard knocked in the penalty kick goal to make it 5-2. Then in the 78th minute Salvador Diaz scored to cut it to the final 5-3 margin. Goalkeeper Marcus Holley finished with 9 saves and ended a solid freshman season with 222 total saves. The Cougars finished with the season with a 6-12 record.