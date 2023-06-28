The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars got in some helpful playing time against a quality opponent on June 20, matching up against the Lady Chargers of Oxford in summer league play. The games were played Lafayette High School, and were limited to one hour and ten minutes. The roster looked a great deal different from last spring’s team, that went 19-7 and won their division, but new players to the varsity, along with a handful of starters from last year, looked sharp.
South started sophomore Anniston Wiggins in the circle. Before they played defense, the Lady Cougars batted in the top of the first as the “away” team.
Junior Jacee McClellan led off with a ringing double that skittered along the chalk down the left field line. Junior Preslee Austin reached on an error. Senior Macy Bain beat out an infield, RBI single, and senior Mary Hayes hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left-center. That gave the Lady Cougars a 2-0 lead headed into the bottom of the frame.
Wiggins induced a ground ball to second, where junior Brooke McCord bobbled, recovered, and made the throw to Sammy Lane Terry at first for the out. Austin, who returns this season as the starting third baseman, gobbled up a sharply hit grounder and showed off the arm, throwing it across the diamond for the out.
In the top of the second, senior Brianna Crowley led off by drawing a walk. She eventually scored on a wild pitch. Jacee McClellan scorched a fastball over the scoreboard in left-center for a two run homerun and a 5-0 lead.
That chased the Oxford starter.
Wiggins nailed a single up the middle, but the Lady Cougars couldn’t push her across.
Wiggins picked up a nifty strikeout with an offspeed pitch in the bottom of the frame. The inning proved a long one, however, as Oxford tied the game at 5 on an RBI by Paisley Walls.
South’s catcher, Blakely Dollins got the Lady Cougars out of the inning by picking off a runner at third base.
South regained the lead in the top of the third as Hailey Phillips led off with a single up the middle. Sammy Lane Terry brought her in with an RBI knock.
Jacee McClellan’s RBI infield single gave South a 7-5 lead.
Seventh-grader Kayliegh Mooneyham took the circle in relief of Wiggins in the bottom of the third, and she pitched well for a young, newcomer to the varsity. Oxford came back to take the win, 9-7.
Oxford also took the nightcap of the double header (JV) 10-2.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&