SPRINGVILLE- Macy Bain scored three goals as the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars shut out the visiting Lady Red Raiders from Shannon on Jan. 16, ending the match with 20 minutes remaining, 7-0.
Shannon’s goalie Briana Arledge made a good stop on a goal attempt in one of South’s early goal attempts, but a relentless offensive push proved too much for the Lady Raiders to handle as the minutes wore on.
Less than five minutes into the match Bain sailed a kick into the upper left side of the net to get the Lady Cats rolling. Yadhira Martinez quickly followed with another goal, and with seven minutes gone by South surged to a 2-0 lead.
Arledge made another nifty save for Shannon near the 30-minute mark, but the Lady Cougars kept the pressure on, rarely allowing Shannon to pass midfield on offense. Bailey Whitlock added a goal at the 26:44 mark, and Bain’s second score pushed the Lady Cats ahead 4-0.
South’s #2 ran down a Lady Raiders’ breakaway for a good defensive stop.
Koryn Mathews made good on a penalty kick with eight minutes left in the half, giving South a 5-0 lead going into intermission.
Less than four minutes into the second half Bain nailed a goal from 25 feet out and on an ensuing push gave a nifty assist, right-to-left, to Alajza Peterson who ran beside her and booted it in for the final goal.
(B) South Pontotoc 5, Shannon 2
The South Pontotoc Cougars opened an early lead then fought through blistering cold and a resurgent Red Raiders squad from Shannon, holding on for a home soccer win, 5-2.
Rene Martinez poured in all five goals to lead the Cats to victory.
Martinez wasted no time booting through his first goal, dribbling away from the defense and crossing up the Raider goalie with a nifty left-to-right move for the score with less than two minutes expired.
The Cougars moved the ball exceptionally well, keeping the Raiders’ defense on its heels and maintaining pressure by pressing the ball across the midfield line.
Ezequiel Martinez started a nice three-man combo, dribbling into Raider territory then dishing to #2 who made a stealthy pass to Rene Martinez for the Cougars’ second goal with 37:10 to play in the first half.
Shannon’s #1 scored a goal.
South goalie Marcus Holley made a nice retrieval on a roller deep into Cougar territory, diving forward in the penalty box and smothering the ball to stop the offensive advance.
Holley made another nifty save with 14 minutes remaining in the half, leaping and swatting a bending corner kick away from the goal. The Raiders stayed after the shot, however, and #11 booted it in on a rebound to tie the game at 2-all going into halftime.
Rene Martinez displayed his footwork and dribbling skills early in the second half, fielding a pass inside the penalty box, bumping it off his chest, then knocking it through with his left foot to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead with 38:40 to play in the second half.
Noah Fleming made a nice assist for the Cougars, working from the right flank and shooting a pass into the middle for Martinez, who dribbled it off his chest, set himself and kicked it in from just inside the penalty arc for a 4-2 lead.
Martinez followed with a breakaway goal with just over 25 minutes to play. The Cougars held on for the 5-2 win.