A good ole showdown between North and South unraveled last Friday in fair Springville, and although the "two households" proved "both alike in dignity," the competition didn't exactly measure up to Shakesperian dimensions.
South thumped North on both the boys' and girls' sides, but the play was vigorous and the vibes were friendly---mostly.
Girls
On the ladies' side, Maggie Gaspard popped off for 17 points, and senior Sydeny Brazil dropped 15 en route to a 57-24 win.
The Lady Cats spread the wealth around, with 10 players getting into the scoring column, and in the early going it was Anna Brooke Sullivan roaring out of the gate. She scored 7 of South's 16 in the opening frame. Coach Bill Russell employed a strategy of frequently switching out players, keeping fresh legs on the floor and playing smothering defense. A baseline jumper by senior Rebekah Pilcher, who saw limited action, and a three-player swing--Brazil to Pilcher to Sullivan, notched 11 for South. Daisa Ivy added a score for a 13-0 South Pontotoc lead.
North didn't score until one minute remaining in the first quarter, when Kiara Green snapped a nifty pass inside to Lara Cobb for a bucket. Brazil knocked down a perimeter shot for South, and they led 16-2 at the end of the first.
Sullivan continued to be a rebounding machine inside for the Lady Cats, snatching down a board and kicking out to Brazil for another score early in the second quarter. North's Lana McCord made good on a pair of hard-earned free-throws midway through the quarter. A steal and layup by Emma Burk, and a 3-pointer from Bindi Seale, followed by a free-throw from Cobb gave the Lady Vikings a baker's dozen.
Bella Grace Hayes, Maggie Gaspard and Meekness Harvey all wound up in a knot, wrestling gamely for the ball. The arrow favored North, but they were unable to inch any closer. Ross and Laila Houpt worked the ball around the perimeter, finally getting it to Gaspard for a score, and the Lady Cats led 38-13 at the half.
Caroline Cook took a nice inside pass from Pilcher and went up strong for a bucket to start the third quarter. Gaspard then knocked down a 12-footer. Cobb put back an offensive rebound for North, then Green stole South's inbounds pass, and kicked to Gracie Corley for the ole "Bird stole the ball" play and a Lady Vikings' score. Sydney Brazil knocked down a deep 3-pointer from 5 o'clock on the perimeter, and South led 57-21 at the end of three.
Both coaches showed gentlemanly sportsmanship and pulled their starters for the fourth quarter. Senior Gracie Corley led North with 6 points, all in the third. North Pontotoc is 8-12, 3-6. They finish their season tomorrow night at Amory.
Boys
The Viking men didn't fare much better against their cross-county rivals, falling 64-46.
Senior Joe Haze Austin poured in 19 points, including, what everybody in the building agreed was undoubtedly a school record, 4 slam dunks, in the winning effort. Austin's fellow senior Bryce Howell nailed an early bucket for the Cougars, the first of his 15 in the game, all in the first half. Jayden Hooker popped a 3-pointer to tear open an 11-2 South lead. North's Jordan Pitts scored in the paint, the first of his 19 points (the only Viking in double digits) and Nic Burchfield dropped a long 3-pointer. South led 16-7 at the end of one.
Braylon Walls swooped inside and dished to Latravian Ware who got the hoop plus the harm for a 3-point play. Haze threw down on a breakaway, then sank the free-throw as well. South led 36-22 at the half.
North came out of the locker room shooting, with Joseph Spratt hitting a turnaround, followed by Nash Guerin adding back-to-back scores to give the Vikings 33. Haze threw down two more dunks within one minute, and South led 54-38 headed into the final frame. Nash Guerin made good on a pair of free-throws as the game ebbed into the shank of the evening. Nic Burchfield nailed another long 3, and Pitts swatted away a Viking shot Dikembe Mutombo style, but Walls sliced inside for a reverse layup for South, sealing the win. Pacey Mathews added 10 in the contest for the Cougars.