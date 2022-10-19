Ashton Matthews

South Pontotoc senior fullback Ashton Matthews rumbles for some tough yardage in the Cougars division loss to Ripley last Friday. 

 By Whitney Robbins

The South Pontotoc Cougars had a hard go of it against the visiting Tigers from Ripley last Friday, and in the battle of the cats, Ripley rolled, 42-7.

