The South Pontotoc Cougars had a hard go of it against the visiting Tigers from Ripley last Friday, and in the battle of the cats, Ripley rolled, 42-7.
South prevented a shutout and got on the board in the fourth quarter, when Collin Stutsy carried it in on second-and-goal, and with Noah Fleming’s PAT, South posted a 7 spot.
That was far too little, too late, however, as the 8-0, 3-0 Tigers scored 7 in the first quarter, 14 in the second, 14 in the third, and 7 in the fourth, for a walk away win.
Ripley sits atop Division 2-4A, with Houston nipping at their heels, at 7-1, 3-0. New Albany, who rolled over North Pontotoc on Friday, is in the middle of the division, at 5-2, 2-1. Our Pontotoc teams round out the bottom of the division, with Pontotoc at 3-5, 1-2, South at 2-6, 0-3, and North at 2-6, 0-3.
The Cougars have beaten Bruce and Tishomingo County this year. They host New Albany this Friday, then play for the Horton Trophy, at North Pontotoc, on Oct. 27.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&