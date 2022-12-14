SPRINGVILLE - Preslee Austin scored 13 in a busy first half as the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars grabbed an important win on Dec. 6 to start play in Division 2-4A, besting visiting Ripley 57-51. The Lady Cats put up 35 before the intermission, then the pace slowed in the second half.

galen.holley@djournal.com

