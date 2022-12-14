SPRINGVILLE - Preslee Austin scored 13 in a busy first half as the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars grabbed an important win on Dec. 6 to start play in Division 2-4A, besting visiting Ripley 57-51. The Lady Cats put up 35 before the intermission, then the pace slowed in the second half.
Dasia Ivy and Maggie Gaspard each added 11 in the win.
The Lady Cougars were a bit hobbled, as senior forward Anna Brooke Sullivan was out with a shoulder injury, and Gaspard and Ivy both had to sit much of the second quarter with foul trouble.
The Lady Cougars applied a full court press early in the first, and it immediately yielded results. Gaspard grabbed a steal and layup, and Ivy followed with the same. Forward Morgan Harrison worked hard away from the ball, setting picks and trying to establish position down low.
Adalyn Vandiver collected a loose ball and hit a layup, and Anniston Wiggins made a nifty fake-and-duck-under to draw a foul and convert a freethrow.
Ripley’s Serena Adams nailed a 3-pointer, part of her 12 points on the evening.
Austin drove baseline and made good on a pair of foul shots, then calmly spotted up for a corner 3-pointer in front of the visitors’ bench. The Lady Cougars led 14-9 at the end of the first.
Wiggins played hard on the inside, battling a formidable opponent in Ripley’s Aleigha Story. Wiggins kept the larger player from getting comfortable in the paint, and the Lady Cougars held Story scoreless in the contest. Six-foot forward Alorian Story was a different story, however, as she poured in a game best 21.
Vandiver made a crisp inbounds pass to Wiggins, who came charging toward her on the baseline, and Vandiver made good on a short jumper. Austin nailed a pair of mid-range jumpers, the second off a steal and assist from Alana Corder.
Faith Buchanan grabbed a steal and breakaway, and Harrison, smartly trailing the play, was there for the offensive putback and a plus-one.
A 17-foot jumper from Adams gave the Lady Tigers 21, but South carried 35 points into the locker room.
Gaspard rejoined the fray in the third quarter, making a great look around a defender along the baseline and snapping a pass to Harrison for a score.
Ripley’s Emma Barkley nailed a 3-pointer to inch the Lady Tigers closer, at 39-24. The duo of Gaspard and Ivy teamed up again, as Maggie made a nifty touch feed inside to Dasia, who spun fast and scored. Harrison took one for the team, drawing a charge. Ivy’s tough play down the stretch helped seal the Lady Cougars’ win.
Coach Bill Russell was pleased with the effort.
“I thought our kids played hard against Ripley in our first division game,” said Russell, whose ladies improved to 8-4 on the season (non-division losses to Ingomar, Alcorn Central, and Tishomingo County) as well as 1-0 in Division 2-4A. “We managed to build a 14-point lead at halftime without our three leading scorers (Gaspard, Ivy, Sullivan). Preslee Austin took over the scoring role in the first half, and Ella Easterling and Morgan Harrison also had some big baskets in the first half. Ripley chipped away at our lead in the second half, but we were able to hold on for the win.”
Next up for the Lady Cougars will be a non-division matchup at Belmont on Friday.
Boys
It wasn’t pretty. That bears repeating. It wasn’t pretty, but good teams find ways to win ugly games, and the South Pontotoc Cougars did just that in their division opener against Ripley last Tuesday, taking the home win, in the final seconds, 36-34.
South couldn’t find their shooting stroke, and managed just 10 points in the first half. They trailed the entire game, until late in the fourth quarter, then seized the lead on a hard-contested layup by Braydon Gazaway.
The Cougars (13-1, 2-0 in Division 2-4A, as of this article) fell behind 12-2 by the end of the first frame. South’s leading scorer on the season, Pacey Mathews, was held to just one point headed into halftime. (He scored 13 in the second half, and was the only Cougar in double digits on the night.)
Ripley’s Chad Martin and Tyler Rucker crashed the boards hard and made things difficult for South early, and a 3-pointer from Elijah Edgeston gave the Tigers a commanding lead.
South showed a flicker of offensive life early in the second, as Braydon Gazaway (8 pts.) grabbed a steal and got it ahead to Nash Guerin for a breakaway layup. Gazaway added a baseline runner. A pair of free throws from Brailon Walls barely pushed the Cougars into double digits before the half, trailing 20-10.
Early in the third, Walls got a nice look to Guerin on a backdoor cut and score. Eli Holloway (7 pts.) got it ahead to Gazaway for a fastbreak bucket. A 12-foot jumper in the lane from Mathews gave the Cougars 16. Ripley still led 32-20 headed into the final frame.
Mathews had his best quarter when it counted most. He scored the first of his 7 points in the frame on a pair of free throws. He got a steal, a save, and a bucket to give South 28. A hustle play from Walls led to an important free throw point. An offensive putback from Pacey led to Gazaway giving the Cougars the lead, at 33-32. It lasted only a second, however, as a technical foul against the Cougars gave Ripley’s Edgeston a pair of solo free throws, and the Tigers the lead back , at 34-33.
South’s Eli Holloway calmly made good on a pair of crucial free throws with just under a minute remaining. Clinging to a 1 point lead, South ran clock and the Tigers eventually were forced to foul Hollloway, who hit another big free throw, with 18 seconds remaining, for a 36-34 lead.
Holloway controlled a loose ball and passed it ahead to Cole Chrestman, who hunkered down as time expired.
Said South Pontotoc Head Basketball Coach Chris Vandiver after the game: “I was disappointed in the way we fought in the first half, when things weren’t going well,” said Vandiver, saying that he didn’t see the type of grit he’d hoped. “We did grind it out and found a way at the end, but we have to respond to adversity better,” said Vandiver. “We have great kids who work hard, so I think we will in the future.”
The Cougars also picked up a division win over Houston last Friday, 62-29. Pacey Mathews surpassed 1,000 career points in that game. South notched another win at the Biggersville Classic on Saturday, defeating West Bolivar 59-21.
Next up for the Cougars is a non-division matchup at Belmont on Friday.
