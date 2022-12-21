South Pontotoc took a pair of Division 2-4A wins over visiting rivals North Pontotoc on Dec. 13, with the girls winning in the final seconds 41-39, and the boys 73-38.
Girls
Anniston Wiggins’ 18 points led the Lady Cougars to a nail-biter win over the Lady Vikings.
The game came down to the last 40 seconds. Wiggins got an offensive putback to tie the game at 39, then Maggie Gaspard took an inbounds pass coast-to-coast for the go-ahead, winning score.
Rewinding to the second quarter, North’s Gracie Corley made a sharp move to her right for a layup, trimming South’s opening lead to 12-7. North’s Envi Judon hit a turnaround jumper, and followed with a nifty spin in the lane.
South’s Preslee Austin played big on the defensive end, breaking up a fastbreak opportunity for the Lady Vikings. Wiggins followed by driving the length of the floor and going up strong for a layup, then spinning in the lane for another offensive putback.
North’s Emma Burk made good on a pair of free throws, for 2 of her team-leading 9 points, making the score 21-13 South headed into halftime.
North’s Kiara Shelly swatted away a Lady Cougar shot on the Lady Cougars’ first attempt from the floor in the third quarter.
South’s Morgan Harrison (8pts) drove the lane and kicked back to Wiggins who knocked down a jumper from the free throw line.
Kolbie Jones gave a good assist to Wiggins who went up strong for a contested layup. Gracie Corley wrestled to force a jump ball, with the arrow favoring the Lady Vikings. Alana McCord got an offensive putback, then made good on a pair of free throws to cut North’s lead to 28-22 at the end of the third.
Corley kicked over to Bella Hayes for a corner 3 pointer to start the Lady Vikings in the final frame. Kiara Shelly blocked another Lady Cougar shot, but strong inside play and stingy defense, including periodically employing a full court press, helped South tighten things down for the win.
Said North Coach Rob Browning afterwards: “We waited too long to play like ourselves. We shot ourselves in the foot on multiple occasions. We just have to learn from it and get better.”
The Lady Cougars lost to Belmont on Dec. 16, 57-36. Senior Maggie Gaspard scored a team-leading 13 in the loss, the only girl in double digits for South. Dasia Ivy scored 7.
Boys
In men’s action the Vikings weren’t able to keep things as close as their lady counterparts, losing by a wide swath down the stretch, 73-38.
Pacey Mathew’s 23 points led the way for the Cougars, followed by Braydon Gazaway’s 19, en route to the win. Amari Hubbard and Eli Baker each had four points for the Vikings in the opening frame. South’s Gazaway knocked down the first of his three, first-quarter 3-pointers, helping the Cougars to an early 8-6 lead.
Nash Guerin made a nice assist inside to Mathews, and a hook layup on a fastbreak from JJ Cherry gave the Cougars a 23-8 lead headed into the second quarter. Baker, who led North with 16 points, added four more in the second frame, along with buckets from Nick Burchfield and Drew Winfun. South’s Brailon Walls stole an inbounds pass and took it in for a layup, and South led 41-18 at the half.
North’s Romeo Carnejo made a nice look inside to Baker, cutting in for a bucket and plus-one in the third. Joseph Spratt knocked down a 17-foot jumper from 10 o’clock on the perimeter, then followed the next sequence with a hard-fought, second chance offensive putback. Baker made a pretty up-and-under headfake and finger roll for a bucket on the inside, but South held a 55-31 lead at the end of the third, and held on for the win.
South beat Belmont. Ashton Rojas scored 7 in the loss.
The Cougars defeated Belmont on Dec. 16, 56-32.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.