The South Pontotoc boys and girls both got non-division wins over Baldwyn in midweek action last Thursday, with the girls winning 45-33, and the boys 44-35.
Girls
Dasia Ivy poured in 11 points, and Maggie Gaspard added 10, as the Lady Cougars (14-6 overall, and 4-1 in Div. 2-4A) defeated the visiting Lady Bearcats.
In the early going, Gaspard drove along the baseline and drew a foul for a pair of free throws and the game’s first score.
Ivy cut along the baseline for a short jumper, then Gaspard nailed a 3-pointer from the corner.
Baldwyn went to a full court press early in the game. A 3-pointer from Baldwyn’s Kinya Anderson, along with a pair of free throws, and two scores from Sommer Tyes (13 points), accounted for all that the Lady Bearcats could muster in the opening frame.
Preslee Austin hit a 10-foot jumper, then gave a good assist to Morgan Harrison for a score, and South led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Harrison started the Lady Cougar second with an offensive putback. Ivy swooped in with her left hand and made good on a pair of foul shots. Baldwyn’s Jada Shinault, Macie Arnold, and Lamiyia Bonds each scored a basket in the second frame, but the Lady Cougars carried a 23-17 lead into halftime.
Three minutes into the third, Morgan Harrison broke wide open on an inbounds pass and made good on a short jumper. Gaspard made a nice pass inside to Alana Corder who converted two free throws. A basket from Tyes and a pair from Jada Shinault gave the Lady Bearcats 6 in the quarter, but South led 29-19 headed in the final frame.
Anna Brooke Sullivan got an offensive putback for the Lady Cats to start the fourth, and she added a pair of free throws for a 33-24 lead. A fastbreak layup from Gaspard, followed by nifty move from Corder, gathering herself and moving right for a drive and score, sealed the win.
The Lady Cougars host New Albany on Jan. 20 for a big division game, then travel to Walnut for a non-division matchup the following night.
Boys
In men’s action, Pacey Matthews’s game high 25 helped considerably as the Cougars (19-2 overall, 4-1 Div 2-4A) got the W, 44-35.
Brailon Walls added 10 points in the win.
Matthews didn’t waste time getting started, making good off an assist from Nash Guerin for the game’s first score. Pacey backed down in lane, then spun for a 10-footer and South opened a 6-0 lead.
A 3-pointer from Baldwyn’s Dy’Lan Johnson and an offensive putback by Nathan Shaw pulled the Bearcats closer, but South led 8-7 at the end of the first, a lead they only momentarily relinquished, a few seconds later.
Guerin made a nifty reverse layup to start the second, off a good assist from Eli Holloway. Guerin lofted a pass in to Matthews in the lane, and the forward made good with his left hand for a 12-9 lead.
Baldwyn’s Trey Craven knifed in for 2 of his 5 points in the quarter, putting the Bearcats on top for just a moment, at 13-12. South’s Will Tindall kicked out to O’Bryan Ivy for a 3-pointer, then Brailon Walls added another, from 2 o’clock on the perimeter, and South led for good, at 20-16, headed into halftime.
At the start of the third quarter, Matthews hesitated, then pulled up and knocked down a 3-pointer from about 11 on the dial to stretch the lead. Braydon Gazaway made a crisp pass inside to Pacey for another score. Holloway snapped a bounce pass inside to Matthews for a 31-27 lead by the end of the third.
A bucket-plus-one from Matthews opened the Cougar fourth. Walls hesitated, retreated a step, then cut along the baseline for a score. Holloway threaded in a nice assist to Pacey, then Gazaway added another assist, as the Cougars pulled away.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.