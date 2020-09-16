South Pontotoc cross country had a solid day Saturday at the Mooreville Invitational, held at Hussey Sod Farm.
The varsity boys came in third in Class 4A. Noah Fleming led the way in 29th place. Close behind him were Slade Bost in 30th and Zach Bennett in 34th. The remainder of the Cougars' top seven were Colton Fuqua, Ivan Martinez, Trey Riley and Dylan Fauver.
The varsity girls were sixth in 4A, but only had five runners compete. Ella Easterling had another strong performance with a 26th place finish. Behind her for the Lady Cougars were Maggie Ross, Elizabeth Harlow, Savannah Ray and Harlee Gillespie.
South's junior high girls came in fifth overall and third in 4A. Macy Bain finished in 17th place. She was followed in the top seven by Kendall Long (27th), Yadhira Martinez, Jaki Fernandez, Aberee Simmons, Zada Bray and Karina Fernandez.
Hunter Lindsey was 29th for the junior high boys. Behind him were Andres Martinez and Brennan Ratliff.