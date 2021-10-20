BATESVILLE-All four South Pontotoc cross country teams finished in second place Saturday at the Tiger XC Invitational, hosted by South Panola.
Macy Bain was the overall winner in the varsity girls race, posting a time of 22:35. Ella Easterling also had a very strong run with a 5th place finish, finishing in 24:22. Kendall Adams was just outside the top 10 in 11th place. Behind them were Leah Montgomery, Prisilla Martinez, Elizabeth Harlow and Mia Spencer.
“Macy has had a fantastic season so far, and she gets stronger every time she runs,” said South Pontotoc coach Helen Bowen. “As a ninth grader, she is just now finding herself and is just going to get faster.”
Gable Steward finished third for the varsity boys with a run of 19:07. Slade Bost was sixth, posting a 19:31. Three other Cougars notched spots inside the top 20, with Colton Fuqua coming in 13th, Trey Riley 15th and Ivan Martinez 17th. Will McMurry and Ezequiel Martinez rounded out the top seven.
Harper Rush gave South another win by topping the field in the junior high girls two-miler. She finished in 14:37. Riley Kate Easley came in 7th, Anniyala Berry 9th and Lynsie Johnson 10th. They were followed by Jaki Fernandez, Aubrey Logan and Zada Bray.
Noah Waldrop came in second place for the junior high boys with a run of 11:30. Christopher Figueroa also had a very good day, taking 5th with a 13:17 time. Also competing for the Cougars were Karson Pettit, Traylen Bain and John Hedges. The junior high boys were the closest to claiming victory, finishing a mere one point behind South Panola.
“Our JV runners were able to PR, so that was good to see,” coach Bowen said. “Our JV has really dropped their times over the past few weeks. I think Harper and Noah can both have very good showings at the (middle school) state meet. The varsity did well on a course that was a good bit tougher than I anticipated it would be. As a whole we’ve come a long way so far this year.”