HOULKA- The Lady Cougars wrapped up their regular season 21-6 overall, 8-2 in Division 2-4A, and were set to enter the Division Tournament on Monday as the two-seed, behind Pontotoc.
FIfteen Lady Cougars got into the scoring column, but Sydney Brazil was the only one to hit double-digits, as Coach Bill Russell took the opportunity to give his bench some quality minutes. Fellow senior Shylee Canderdy scoreed 9, and the rest of the girls playing their last regular season game under Coach Russell included Maggie Ross with 5 points, Rebekah Pilcher with 2, and Caroline Cook with 3.
Fifteen of Brazil’s points came by way of 3-pointers, and she scored all her points in the first half.
South roared out of the gate, posting 26 points in both the first and second quarters, before emptying their bench and taking their foot off the gas in the second half.
Boys
The Cougar men had more of a challenge from their hosts, but still prevailed over Houlka 53-46. Pacey Mathews scored a team high 12 points, including shooting a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line, in the win. (As a team, the Cougars only missed two free-throws all night, a formula that usually leads to a win. The Cougars also played clean basketball; no player had more than two fouls.)
Joe Haze Austin and Brailon Walls each added 11 points. Brayden Gazaway had the hot hand for the Cougars in a big second quarter (in which they doubled their offensive output from the first) pouring in 7 of South’s 22 points.
Seth Winter was the only Wildcat in double-digits, scoring 15. Nehemiah Flemmings added 7 in the loss.